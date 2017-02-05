Devonta Freeman: 5 Things To Know About The Atlanta Falcons Epic Playmaker

REX/Shutterstock

The Atlanta Falcons are on the fast track to winning Super Bowl LI. A team who started out as underdogs now has running back Devonta Freeman to thank for scoring the FIRST touchdown of the game! Here’s everything you need to know about the beastly NFL player!

1. He might be the game’s MVP.

There’s still many amazing plays to be had, but Devonta Freeman, 24, definitely deserves a mention. The Atlanta Falcons running back scored the FIRST touchdown of the game, starting a domino effect for his team mates. Minutes after Devonta’s touchdown, Austin Hooper (a rookie TE from Alabama) scored another one!

2. He’s a gracious winner.

Unlike most NFL hotshots, Devonta is a soft-spoken and shy guy. In HBO’s behind the scenes documentary, Hardknocks, you can tell that the amazing athlete doesn’t carry a big ego. Instead, he’s humble, and very sportsmanlike to all other players. That being said, he knows how to come out of his timid shell and SHINE on the football field.

3. He’s a Super Bowl rookie!

Devonta was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round in 2014. The last time the Atlanta-based team advanced to the finals, it was in 1999 against the Denver Broncos, so this year’s Super Bowl is a first for Devonta. He doesn’t own any rings yet, which most only add to his passion and determination to win!

4. He’s been setting top records for YEARS!

In order to make it to the NFL, you’ve got to walk the walk and talk the talk. Devonta has been doing both since high school. He played football at Miami Central High School in Florida where he earned MVP multiple times for rushing more than 300 yards. As a senior, he lead his league with 2,208 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns.

5. About that jersey number…

It’s not uncommon for athlete’s jersey numbers to represent something important in their lives. For Devonta, the number 24 is a heartwarming tribute to his late aunt, who died when he was just 24. The NFL star also has her name tattooed on his left arm.

HollywoodLifers, did you happen to see Devonta’s Super Bowl touchdown?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.