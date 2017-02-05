Celta Vigo Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Showdown

Rex/Shutterstock

Well, isn’t this just a bit awkward? Real Madrid has a La Liga game with Celta Vigo, the team that eliminated them from the Copa del Rey. The drama will be high for this Feb. 5 match — so don’t miss a second!

For most of the world, the biggest football drama going on today is not the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, but the third meeting in less than a month between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo. After going 40 games without suffering a loss, Los Blancos fell apart when facing Celta in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Now, it’s time for Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his crew to get some revenge when they return to Balaidos to meet Celta on their home turf. The game is set for 2:45 PM ET so tune in to see if they can get some kind of payback.

The last time these squads were on the pitch together, it ended with a 2-2 draw. However, Real Madrid came up short on aggregate, as Celta had somehow gone 2-1 over the La Lgia leaders in the first leg of the quarterfinal. While they didn’t have the honor of breaking Los Blancos’ undefeated streak — that went to Sevilla — they did hand Real Madrid their fist back-to-back loss in like, forever.

However, victory may come to bite Celta on the butt. They faced Alaves in first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Feb. 2, and with Celta having a better chance of wining the Copa than La Liga, they may have spent all their energy in that match. Could their stars, like the recently signed Andrew Hjulsager, 22, or Daniel Waas, 27, be too exhausted to withstand the attacks from Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, 29, or Sergio Ramos, 30?

Actually, they should beware of James Rodriguez, 25, and Pepe, 33, who returned to training ahead of this game, according to ESPN FC. They were sidelined with muscle complains over the past few weeks, which only contributed to Real Madrid’s continuing injury issues.

Gareth Bale, 27, Marcelo, 28, Luka Modric, 31 and Dani Carvajal, 25, remain injured. With so many of Real Madrid’s men riding the bench or healing up, perhaps Celta still has a chance to pull off another upset?

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Celta will defeat Real Madrid yet again? Or will Los Blancos demolish Celta in a fearsome act of revenge for their Copa del Rey elimination?

