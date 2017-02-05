Tom Brady Wins 4th Super Bowl MVP For Jaw Dropping Super Bowl 51 Performance

There were a number of incredible stars in Super Bowl 51 but in the end there can be only one MVP. Tom Brady was simply awesome, leading the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in epic fashion taking home the Most Valuable Player trophy in the process. Here is how he did it!

They don’t call him Tom Terrific for nothing! Tom Brady took home his 4th — YES 4th — Most Valuable Player award for his jaw dropping performance in Super Bowl 51. The New England Patriot’s stud showed why he’s the greatest quarterback to ever play the game bringing his team back for a miraculous, 34-28, comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Although is was Matt Ryan who won the regular season MVP on Feb. 4th — it was Tom taking home the award for his play in the biggest game of the year on Super Sunday. Tom racked up a head shaking 466 yards and two TD’s while completing 43 of his 62 attempts.

This was the 5th Super Bowl victory for the 39-year-old superstar and he only seems to be getting better. It also seemed like it wasn’t meant to be after the Falcons took a 21-3 lead into halftime. But Tom was not to be undone, leading his team back from the brink of defeat!

It’s no surprise that the Pats to returned to the big game, even after Tom was suspended for 4 games due to the ‘Deflategate’ scandal. The Hall of Fame QB was understandably furious with the league and Commissioner, Roger Goodell, for their controversial decision. It even strained his marriage to super model Gisele Bundchen! “Tom is very upset and hates that this is back in the news yet again,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “He is confidant that he did nothing wrong.”

You can’t talk about the Falcons without bringing up their amazing leader, Matt Ryan. It’s expected the QB will win his first regular season MVP, after guiding the Falcons to the league’s best offense. The 31-year-old finished with 4,944 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. Of course it sure helped to have the freakishly athletic, Julio Jones, to throw to. The incredible wide receiver racked up 83 catches for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns, despite missing a couple of games. But they weren’t the only Falcon who raised their game this season. Balancing out the lethal attack was wideout Mohamed Sanu, 27, and versatile running back Devonta Freeman, 24.

Yet somehow they clawed their way back. Coach Bill Belichick has now led seven teams to the Super Bowl — a new NFL record. Tom returned with a chip on her shoulder leading New England to four straight victories and finishing the regular season 14-2. Despite losing the league’s best tight end Rob Gronkowski, for much of the season due to injury, Tom had another incredible year, with 3,554 yards, 28 TDs, and a jaw dropping two picks. The offense once again was running on all cylinders with LeGarette Blount taking home 18 touchdown rushes during the best season of his career. Meanwhile Martellus Bennett proved to be a more than able replacement for Gronk, and Julius Edelman leading the team at wide receiver.

We really have to give both the Patriots and the Falcons a huge round of applause for a truly incredible season. Both teams overcame numerous obstacles just to get to the championship.

