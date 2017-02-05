REX/Shutterstock

Oh my gosh, we’re basically a puddle on the ground after seeing Tom Brady bring his three precious kids on stage to accept the Super Bowl trophy with him. So cute! See the sweet video for yourself, right here!

The moment couldn’t have been any more perfect: Tom Brady, 39, lead his team to victory after being down four touchdowns, then he gets his fifth Super Bowl ring making him the most decorated quarterback in history, and then he gets crowned MVP. How could it get any better? Oh yeah, getting to celebrate it with his three stunning children!

Tom couldn’t control his emotions after the New England Patriots’ major comeback. He broke down in tears on the ground after he realized that they were champions for a fifth time. After Commissioner Goodell gave an inaudible speech thanks to all the boos, Tom was named MVP. He wanted to do so with his whole family present, so he paraded all three of his adorable kids John, 9, Vivian, 4, and Benjamin, 7, on stage with him!

The little cuties and mama Giselle Bundchen couldn’t have looked more thrilled for Tom’s big win. They all seemed overwhelmed with joy as he picked them up and gave them all hugs and kisses, and they all beamed with pride as he gave a heartfelt speech to his team, fans, and family. So beautiful!

Giselle looked even more excited that Tom himself when he won! The cameras cut to her in the stands, and she was going crazy! The stunning supermodel was jumping up and down and screaming while flinging her hair all over the place. She even took a Snapchat of the exciting moment before she accidentally dropped her phone. Now THAT’S enthusiasm. We love how sweet and supportive this family is!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tom bringing his family on stage for his MVP win? Let us know!

