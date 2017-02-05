Tom Brady and Matt Ryan are going head-to-head in the ultimate football showdown at Super Bowl 51. Both are incredible quarterbacks and very, very hot. But who is the sexier Super Bowl quarterback? Vote now!

Tom Brady or Matt Ryan? That is the question this Super Bowl weekend. These two football studs have worked so hard to get to the Super Bowl, but only one will end up on top. These two hotties make us swoon each and every week out on the field, and they’re going to be at their best at the Super Bowl.

Tom, the New England Patriots QB, could be a model if he wanted to take a break from football. Seriously, this guy has no flaws! He’s got on incredible smile, amazing hair, and one heck of an arm. Tom and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are also the epitome of #RelationshipGoals.

He may just look like a pretty face, but Tom is insanely talented. Tom and the Patriots have won four Super Bowl championships with him as the quarterback. Sexy and an athletic god? Yes, please! He can do no wrong (except for all that Deflate-gate drama).

But Matt is giving Tom a run for his money. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is ready to show off his skills against Tom on the Super Bowl field. Matt is tall, handsome, and so nice. He’s the quintessential All-American guy.

Tom and Matt are both so dreamy! You may be rooting for the Patriots or the Falcons, but we can all agree on one thing: Tom and Matt are HOT! But who takes the trophy for the sexier quarterback? Take a deep breath and cast your vote!

HollywoodLifers, who is the hotter quarterback? Which team do you think will win the Super Bowl? Let us know!