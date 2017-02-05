It’s finally here! Everyone knows the commercials are pretty much the best part of the Super Bowl, and this year that was definitely right — because they aired the first teaser for season two of ‘Stranger Things.’

Who you gonna call? The Stranger Things cast, of course. In the first teaser for season two, we see Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) dressed as Ghostbusters, naturally.

The ad started with an old school Eggo commercial — and we didn’t get much more than that. But we do now know it will premiere on Halloween on Netflix, and we got a look at Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven; so she’s somehow alive after being taken by the demogorgon last season.

Details of season two have been kept pretty quiet — for the most part. The show, which took home the SAG Award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, became a pop cultural phenomenon when season one hit Netflix. Season two will pick up a year after the events of last season.

We know that season two has added some new actors including Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Linnea Berthelsen, and during a recent panel during the Fan2Sea Comic Con Cruise, David Hopper (who plays Hopper) revealed extra details — like that Sean will be playing Winona Ryder‘s new boyfriend.

“It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year — like Will has come back — there are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people who don’t know what happened,” David said. “So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

He also added that “Justice for Barb” will be part of the theme, as it’s pretty obvious that the presence was extremely missed. “The question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season,” he added, but also confirmed that yes, Barb is unfortunately dead.

Either way, we cannot wait for season two, and this trailer just got us even more excited. What did you think of the first look, HollywoodLifers?