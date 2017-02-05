Selena Gomez’s Third Wheeling Watching Super Bowl — Where’s The Weeknd?

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Awkward! Selena Gomez definitely caught Super Bowl 51 as she watched the big game with a large group of pals but she was totally single. We’ve got details on how she was the third wheel for her loved up couple friends as she was minus her boyfriend The Weeknd!

Where’s your plus one? Selena Gomez, 24, was definitely among friends while watching all of the exciting action between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, which is a good thing because her ex Justin Bieber, 22, CRUSHED his big Super Bowl commercial. He looked so hot and sexy in his ad where he danced and shimmied to touchdown activities in a T-Mobile ad and there’s no way she could have missed it as she was at a viewing party for the big game.

Sel was spotted in a number of Twitter pics that friends shared, but she was stag at her viewing party while all of her pals had their sweeties there to kiss during the big action. Her boyfriend The Weeknd, 26, was nowhere to be seen while couples like E!’s Jason Kennedy, 35, and wife Lauren Scruggs, 28, were super cuddly as she sat there all by herself. There’s nothing wrong with going stag Selena, we know you’ve got a man who gives you plenty of kisses these days!

Selena Gomez is currently watching the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rwZoQ5quaF — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) February 6, 2017

Apparently Selena’s boyfriend The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — isn’t a big football fan as he didn’t join her for the big viewing festivities surrounding the game. Well, he is Canadian and doesn’t seem to be a big sports fan so maybe this just wasn’t his thing. At least Selly was surrounded by pals as she watched the Falcons destroy the Patriots in the first half 21-3. She looked so out of place as a third wheel around her loved-up buddies, but we know she’s got a man who adores her…at least more than he loves football!

HollywoodLifers, where do you think The Weeknd was? Do you think he’s just not a football fan?

