Sad Tom Brady Is Super Bowl 51’s Newest Meme Sensation: See The Mocking Pics

Awwww, poor Tom Brady. He and the New England Patriots were losing pretty badly in the middle of Super Bowl 51. After a picture caught the quarterback star looking glum, football fans could not help but turn him into the latest ‘Sad Keanu’ meme.

Yes, Keanu Reeves, 52, you may have been replaced by someone even sadder. Tom Brady, 39, couldn’t believe that his team, the New England Patriots, was down 21-3 in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. Tom himself was doing that great of a job, throwing his very first ever interception-into-a-touchdown (aka a Pick-6.) Aww. Sad Tom was very, very sad.

Of course, the Internet has no sympathy for anyone, especially a four-time Super Bowl champion who happens to be married to the gorgeous Gisele Bundchen, 36. While Tom was feeling frustrated, the rest of the Internet (especially those rooting for the Atlanta Falcons) was feeling elated.

“When you find out draining the swamp don’t include deflating balls,” one Twitter user said, bringing up Tom’s friendship with President Donald Trump, 70. It seems Trump wishing his BFF good luck didn’t really do Tom any favors. “The irony of Tom Brady looking deflated…” one person said, dropping the DeflateGate burn. Harsh. Most of the other users decided that Tom’s broken heart made a perfect meme for any devastating situation — from burnt chicken wings to getting an F on a midterm.

Y'ALL ARE ROASTING THE SHIT OUT OF TOM BRADY LMFAO pic.twitter.com/tlaJWvXR72 — Rogue Negro Princess (@CarolHenny) February 6, 2017

Sad Tom Brady cheers me up every time #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Rn6frY7QG0 — Kat (@katttocs) February 6, 2017

When you throw a pick-6 and realize you aren't the GOAT #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rRZ9qH4pwB — Aaron Rodgers (@FauxARodgers) February 6, 2017

When you get caught smuggling the TV out of Best Buy pic.twitter.com/Pj4wgPmfvw — Sammy Bell (@SammmyBell) February 6, 2017

When ur halfway through a test and realize ur gonna fail pic.twitter.com/PXNuxUWyds — Perfect Boyfriend (@WhennBoys) February 6, 2017

Going into this game, the bar for memes was set high after the epic Super Bowl 50 halftime show that featured Coldplay, Bruno Mars, 31, and Beyonce. Though technically Coldplay was the headliner, most fans flamed Chris Martin, 39, with hilarious memes about how he was upstaged by them both. Some called him Beyonce’s Uber Driver while others wondered if he was really just a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient.

Though, the winner of the Super Bowl 50 meme championship was Eli Manning. The 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback watched as his older brother, Peyton Manning, 40, won his second Super Bowl ring. Instead of being ecstatic, it looked like Eli was not too happy that his brother won. Perhaps he realized that now Peyton had as many super bowls ring as he did. Though, Eli got his NFL championships by beating Tom Brady, 39, and the Patriots. Maybe, if the Atlanta Falcons, win this game, he won’t make such a dismayed face.

Of course, if Tom needs any cheering up, he can just look towards Justin Bieber, 22. Justin appeared during the Super Bowl as a “Celebration Expert” during a T-Mobile ad. Yet, most fans thought that Justin, in his black suit and bowtie, looked more like Mr. Six, the dancing elderly mascot of Six Flags. So, at least Tom can feel better he didn’t come off looking Mickey Mouse?

What do you think about the Sad Tom Brady memes, HollywoodLifers?