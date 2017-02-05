NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Gets Viciously Booed After Patriots Super Bowl Win

REX/Shutterstock

Uncomfortable! The NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was majorly booed by the NFL fans after the Super Bowl, yikes! Keep reading for the details on his fumbled exchange.

After the incredible New England Patriots come-from-behind, 34-28 overtime Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell was epicly booed on Feb. 5th, by NFL fans inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Prior to getting booed, the commish shared a super weird moment with the winning Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the two shook hands. Awkward! In case you forgot, these two guys don’t exactly see eye to eye and probably don’t really like each other too so you bet this meeting was super uncomfortable. As they shook hands, neither Tom nor Roger looked happy to see the other. Oh, boy! Check out the odd moment.

Tom Brady shakes hands with Roger Goodell HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/zNXz41SNxT — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 6, 2017

Football fans don’t have a lot of reasons to like Roger. You may remember that it was the commissioner who suspended Tom 4 games for allegedly deflating footballs during Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 1, 2015. In that game, Tom quarterbacked the New England Patriots to a 28-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. The subsequent suspension drew a lot of controversy. One particular fan who was an outspoken defender of Tom, was Boston native Ben Affleck who went off on live TV slamming the league on Any Given Wednesday With Bill Simmons on HBO.

Whether you love the commissioner or hate him and despite your feelings for Tom, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, watching these two guys share a moment during Super Bowl 51 at NRG, was pretty priceless. Revenge is a dish best served cold and at Super Bowl 51, it looks like Tom had the last word.

HollywoodLifers, what were your first thoughts when you heard Roger get booed shake hands with Tom at the Super Bowl? Are you on Team Tom, Team Roger or are you not a fan of either of these guys? Let us know what you thought of Super Bowl 51!

