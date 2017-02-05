Wow! Robert Alford just delivered a crushing blow to the New England Patriots during the closing minutes of Super Bowl 51’s first half. The Atlanta Falcons cornerback intercepted a Tom Brady pass, returning it 82-yards for a stunning touchdown. HollywoodLife.com has all the details right here!

This is NOT how we envisioned Super Bowl 51 going! The New England Patriots are seriously struggling against the Atlanta Falcons, giving up three touchdowns in the first half! After Matt Ryan and the potent Atlanta offense scored two businesslike TDs, Tom Brady seemed poised to put some points of their own on the board for the Pats. The NFL legend moved his team down the field, deep into the Falcons territory with just under three minutes remaining in the first half. You could feel all of Boston pulling for their hero to get the boys back in the game when disaster struck. On third and six Tom threw a quick pass up the middle of the field when out of nowhere, Robert came swooping in for the shocking interception.

Hello world, meet Robert Alford.@rockorocky with the 82-yard INT return for a TD. NE 0 | ATL 21 https://t.co/km5nrI2zG1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 6, 2017

Like a shot out of a canon, the CB was quickly up the field avoiding a diving tackle attempt by the desperate QB. Robert ended up skipping into the end zone without a single Patriot near him, while a dejected Tom headed to the sidelines, head down and helmet off. Adding insult to injury, was the fact that it was the only time the future Hall Of Famer has ever thrown a pick 6 in post season history.

It’s no surprise that Super Bowl 51 is full of incredible plays with all the talent on these two awesome teams.The biggest star coming into the game was none other than Tom. The 39-year-old has been on a serious tear ever since returning from his 4 game “Deflategate” suspension. The QB has turned back the clock, lighting up defenses like he was 25-years-old, which is why the interception is so surprising.

Could it be that Tom Terrific has found the Fountain of Youth or is it just his super strict diet? According to his personal chef Allen Campbell, the QB and his wife Gisele Bundchen don’t play games when it comes to eating healthy. “So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables,” Allen told Boston.com . [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.”

Thats amazing but surely Tommy boy cheats on the diet now and then with a delicious Kit Kat or M&M’s? Unfortunatly not. “It’s very different than a traditional American diet,” continues Allen. “But if you just eat sugar and carbs—which a lot of people do—your body is so acidic, and that causes disease…Sugar is the death of people.”

