Justin Bieber & Rita Ora Collaborating? — Fans Go Wild Over Instagram Video

Hold up, are Rita Ora and Justin Bieber collaborating??? An Instagram video that shows the pair performing a song together away from prying eyes has fans wondering if it might be an upcoming hit.

Justin Bieber, 22, and Rita Ora, 26, had fans totally freaking out when a video of them singing together popped up on Instagram on Feb. 5. In the clip you can see the “Sorry” singer seated at what appears to be a grand piano in an apartment or hotel room.

Justin is looking really chill in a zip up grey hoodie, as the British songstress films him tickling the ivories while she sings out. “And I hope that you feel the same way too,” she coos in her sultry voice. Was she singing a new song the two came up with together??? Nope. It actually sounds like the pair were teaming up on a classic — K-Ci & JoJo’s 1997 R&B classic, “All My Life.”

The lyrics go a little something like this: “And all my life I’ve prayed for someone like you/And I thank God that I, that I finally found you/All my life I’ve prayed for someone like you/And I hope that you feel the same way too/Yes, I pray that you do love me too.” Romantic, no? The two have been linked before so it’s not crazy to think a love ballad would be a fun way to go if they did lay down a track together!

Of course, even though this song isn’t a Justin and Rita original, we would absolutely LOVE IT if they officially recorded it. Justin’s piano skills combined with Rita’s amazing voice? Not to mention how it will sound when Justin adds in his vocals too. Oh, be still our hearts.

