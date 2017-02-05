An epic new trailer for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ aired during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, and we’ll never get over it. We got our first look at Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner in the new movie!

FINALLY! Orlando Bloom makes his long-awaited return to the franchise as Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean 5 Super Bowl trailer. It’s clear he’s been at sea for a long time. Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is also back in full force. He closes out the trailer by saying, “A pirate’s life…” How fitting.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 looks like it’s going to be darkest film in the franchise yet. Javier Bardem is particularly terrifying as Captain Salazar. Ships are on fire, cannons are going off, and more mayhem ensues in the trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is Johnny’s first big movie since Fantastic Beasts & Where To Find Them. The last Pirates movie was way back in 2011, and it’s about damn time Jack Sparrow was back in our lives.

The fifth installment in the wildly popular Pirates franchise marks the return of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner. The actor, along with Keira Knightley, did not make an appearance in the last movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Keira will not be returning for the new film.

The movie also stars Brenton Thwaites. Fans believe Brenton’s character is the son of Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann. The hunky actor revealed that his character, Henry, will be trying to reconnect with his father, but a curse prevents him from doing so. Elizabeth did have a son in At World’s End, so there’s a high possibility Henry could be her child!

Geoffrey Rush and Kaya Scodelario are a part of the main cast as well. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will be released in theaters on May 26, 2017.

