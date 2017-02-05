Perrie Edwards Confirms Romance With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain With Steamy PDA Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s official! Perrie Edwards confirmed there’s a new man in her life when she posted a romantic pic of her kissing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that you just have to see!

Congratulations are in order for Perrie Edwards, 23! After all the drama and heartbreak from the end of her engagement to Zayn Malik, 24, the singer bounced back with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Perrie confirmed her relationship with the 23 year-old Arsenal soccer player with a swoon-worthy pic taken in Paris.

Him. A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

With the glittering Eiffel Tower as their backdrop, Perrie and Alex shared a romantic kiss. She posted the gorgeous shot to Instagram with the simple caption, “Him.” Aw! We absolutely love this! We’re so glad to see Perrie found some happiness with a new guy.

Since her split with Zayn, Perrie has been linked to Alex since November 2016. Before we knew what was happening, rumors were running wild that they pair had gone their separate ways after Perrie and Alex were engaged in a fight outside London’s Drama nightclub. Perrie even deleted the sole pic of Alex from her Instagram prompting fans to speculate that the couple were done.

That appears to have not been the case given this new pic of the two in Paris. Did they have a weekend away before Perrie headed to Las Vegas to perform with Little Mix? So sweet! In the meantime, the girl group has been killing it with a run of hit singles. Between “Shoutout To My Ex” and now their sexy track “Touch,” Little Mix is definitely on a roll. Their powerful break-up anthems have included some pretty barbed lyrics. Like in “Touch,” Perrie sings, “I feel like for the first time I am not faking.” Ouch! Well we’re thrilled to see Perrie bouncing back now.

