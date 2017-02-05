Pamela Anderson Sparks Dating Rumors After Visiting Julian Assange 4 Times In London

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about an unexpected pairing! Pamela Anderson and exiled WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are thought to be dating after the actress was spotted visiting him in London four times! Have they confirmed their romance yet?

Julian Assange, 45, apparently has a new confidant. Pamela Anderson, 49, has been spotted heading into the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Julian lives, on four different occasions over the past three months. It’s no secret that she’s there to visit the WikiLeaks founder, either!

So, are they dating? People who have seen Pam in London seem to think so! “She seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits,” a political activist who spoke to Page Six said. Whoa! Pamela, a dedicated activist herself, is definitely close friends with the noted whistleblower. Back in October 2016, when widespread Assange death hoaxes hit the internet, one of the funniest reasons for his untimely “death” was that Pam had killed him with poisoned vegan food.

At the time, she had been spotted strolling into the embassy wearing a sexy, casual outfit while holding bags of food in her hand. Lunch for two with Julian! One wonders if this was the start of their alleged love affair, or if things have been happening secretly for some time. You would think that the WikiLeaks founder would be more forthcoming with the juicy details, wouldn’t you?

It’s definitely an interesting pairing. Julian has been living in self-exile at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for the past four years to avoid being extradited to Sweden on rape charges. So it’s safe to say that he’s not the best boyfriend choice. It’ll be interesting to see if this romance blossoms, or if something else blooms — a major political statement between activists, perhaps?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Pam and Julian are dating? Tell us in the comments!

