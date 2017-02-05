Olivia Culpo Flaunts Legs In Thigh-High Boots & Daisy Dukes At The Super Bowl

Courtesy of Instagram

Olivia Culpo looked absolutely amazing at Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5th at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas. Olivia headed to the game to support her boyfriend and New England Patriots wide receiver, Danny Amendola. She opted to wear such a casual and cute outfit and we love it. What did you guys think of her look?

Olivia Culpo, 24, headed to Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5th at NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas. Olivia is dating Danny Amendola, 31, wide receiver of the New England Patriots, and she arrived at the game to show her support for Danny. She looked so adorable at the game and we love her cute and casual outfit.

At the Super Bowl, Olivia opted to wear a cute but casual outfit. She rocked her boyfriend Danny’s Patriots jersey, of course, and tucked the jersey into a pair of high-waisted denim short shorts. She paired her cutoff daisy dukes with a thick black leather belt and sexy thigh-high black suede boots.

Olivia was so excited about heading to the Super Bowl to see her boyfriend, that she even posted a picture of the lovebirds kissing with the caption, “Houston today to see this in my life. Can’t wait to cheer him on this weekend I love @dannyamendola (he is instagram-less but I guess I can still tag ).”

Olivia has been to a ton of Danny’s games and is always supporting him in the best way possible. She even takes her sisters to his games and they all wear matching New England Patriots beanies — it’s adorable!

We love Olivia’s entire outfit from head-to-toe — she looks so adorable and gorgeous, as always! What do you guys think of her sexy Super Bowl outfit?

