New England Patriots Pull Off Comeback To Beat Atlanta & Win Super Bowl 51

Rex/Shutterstock

What. A. Game! With the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons chasing history in Super Bowl 51, the game was bound to be epic. It certainly delivered, and at the end of the Feb. 5 NFL championship game — one that went into overtime — it was New England who walked away the winner!

Close to 70,000 fans at a nearly sold-out NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, witnessed a clash for the history books. On one end there was Tom Brady, 39, of the New England Patriots, looking to become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl victories in history. On the other, Matt Ryan, 31, of the Atlanta Falcons, hoping to bring the Dirty South their first ever NFL championship. Sadly for Georgia, New England won: 34-28 in sudden death overtime.

The first quarter was really quiet, as Atlanta held Brady back from scoring at all. Things seem light up in the second quarter, when Devonta Freeman, 24, scored his first Super Bowl touchdown. The Falcons were 7-0. Matt’s connect with Tevin Coleman, 23, to put Atlanta up 14-0, though things weren’t smooth sailing for the Falcons, as they kept on racking up the holding penalties. Yikes. Yet, it all was washed away when Robert Alford, 28, intercepted a toss by Brady to run it back for a touchdown. Not only was Atlanta up 21-0, but that Tom’s first ever postseason pick-six. The Patriots tried but failed to find the endzone in the first half, settling for a field-goal in the last three seconds. 21-3.

After Lady Gaga, 30, lit up the night with her halftime show, the Patriots came to life. Brady connected with James White, 25, to finally score a touchdown, but the extra point was no good! Atlanta responded with Austin Hooper, 22, catching a pass to put the Falcons up 28-9 at the end of the third quarter.

New England came back to life in the fourth quarter, scoring a field goal early on. After stripping the ball away from Matt Ryan in a fumble, New England was able to capitalize. Tom ultimately connected with Danny Amendola, 25, and after a successful 2-point conversion, the score was 28-20. Atlanta seemed to fall apart, as Tom marched his team down and scored a touchdown with less than a minute left. The two-point conversion was good and the game was tied at 28! The Falcons couldn’t do much after that and for the first time, the Super Bowl went into overtime!

New England won the overtime toss, choosing to take the ball in sudden death overtime. It was pretty much over at that, at Brady proved why he’s considered the “greatest of all time.” Tom led his team to the endzone, and it was James White who scored the game-winning touchdown.

By winning this game, Tom tied with Bart Starr, 83, for total NFL Championships. However, Bart played football back before there even WAS a Super Bowl, as he has three NFL championships and two Super Bowl rings (Super Bowls 1 and 2, btw.) Similarly, coach Bill Belichick, 64, would become the coach with the most Super Bowl wins in his entire career. Congratulations!

What did you think about Super Bowl 51, HollywoodLifers? Did you think it was a good game? Did your team win or did they come up short?

