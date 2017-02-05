Super Bowl 51: Fans Freak Out Over New England Patriots’ Comeback Win Over Falcons

Rex/Shutterstock

A Super Bowl for the ages! We’ve never seen the big game go into over time until Feb. 5, when the New England Patriots came roaring back after tying the Atlanta Falcons 28-28. In the end, the Pats took it 34-28 in a remarkable OT win. Fans absolutely lost it online and we’ve got their reactions.

Unbelievable! The Atlanta Falcons dominated the New England Patriots for most Super Bowl 51, owning the game from start nealry the finish. However, there was no denying the Pats in their second half comeback making this one of the most exciting games we’ve ever been treated to! The Pats were able to rally back after the Dirty Birds came out in the second half looking even stronger. New England just continued to fight making it 28-28 as the game’s clock ran out. Thanks to their overtime drive, they put up a 34-28 final that will be remembered as one of the greatest Super Bowl victories in history.

Here are how fans went nuts on Twitter:

Best football game ever. Congratulations to the New England Patriots!l — Daniel Dennett (@danieldennett) February 6, 2017

PATRIOTS ARE THE GREATEST TEAM EVER, AMEN. — StanleyCup ofChowder (@cupofchowdah) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to Tom Brady and the @Patriots on winning #SuperBowl 51! The @AtlantaFalcons should be proud of a great season! — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 6, 2017

Falcons led for 41 minutes, 18 seconds of game time. Patriots didn't lead until they won the game — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady led the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. His team made an insane drives in a ridiculous fourth quarter, giving him the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback in NFL history with five total rings. The only time the Pats were ahead in the game was in the game winning OT touchdown. Ridiculous!

Falcons fans had been waiting 51 years for the team to bring home a Super Bowl title, The Falcons ruled the first two quarters where their defense owned the Pats and QB Matt Ryan, 31, who just received the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award at the annual NFL Honors ceremony Feb. 4, led the team to the largest deficit 21-3 in a Tom Brady– Bill Belichick Super Bowl era going into the half. A pick of Tom just before the end of the the second quarter led to a TD, putting the Falcons up 21-3. Tom proved why he’s the greatest clutch player in the game in this ridiculous come from behind win.

