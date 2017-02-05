Lady Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. Commercial Unveiled Before Epic Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga’s Tiffany & Co. commercial debuted right before her amazing Super Bowl halftime show and we can’t get enough of the gorgeous ad! WATCH it here.

Lady Gaga, 30, is having quite the year! Right before her epic Super Bowl halftime show in Houston on Feb. 5, her commercial as the face of Tiffany & Co. aired. Not only is it so major that the brand selected her to star in the “Legendary Style” campaign, but the 60-second spot marks the first ever Super Bowl commercial for the brand — and we couldn’t think of a better celeb to front the shoot!



Gaga exudes glamour in the black-and-white commercial as she wears gorgeous earrings and a black turtleneck, her hair swept back to keep the focus on all the glitz and glam — it’s simply stunning! We’ve seen her show off a slew of looks throughout the years, but in the campaign she exudes refined elegance — it’s so understated and incredibly chic! “I always want to be challenging the status quo. It’s pretentious to talk about how creative you are…I don’t feel that way at all. I think it’s empowering and important, and I’m coming for you,” she says in the commercial. The spot also shows off the HardWear collection. Although this marks the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, they do have special ties to the major event — especially since they’ve been designing and producing the winning trophy since 1967!

Gaga discusses her background growing up in NY and her career as she stretches out on the floor and looks in the mirror in the shoot — and her natural beauty and gorgeous accessories totally steal the spotlight.

What did you think of Gaga’s stunning Tiffany & Co. commercial? Check it out here and let us know if you’re totally loving it.