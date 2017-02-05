Lady Gaga Performs ‘Telephone’ During Halftime Show: Was Beyonce Meant To Be There?

OMG! Were we the only ones hoping that Beyonce would come out during Lady Gaga’s performance of ‘Telephone’ during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 5? Sadly, she never showed, but was Beyonce meant to be there? Keep reading!

The moment we were all waiting for — Lady Gaga‘s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance — came and went, and now that it’s over we’re wondering, was Beyonce meant to be there? The only reason we’re asking is because Gaga sang their epic duet, “Telephone,” so it was the perfect moment for the pregnant singer to come out on stage.

But maybe her being pregnant is the reason why she didn’t show. Think about it — Lady Gaga has been working on her Halftime Show for several months, so it’s very possible that she initially intended for Beyonce to sing the song with her. She even posted an Instagram pic last week, hinting at a Beyonce surprise by adding a bee emoji. But Queen Bey just announced she’s expecting twins, and it’d probably be pretty dangerous for her to jump up and down on stage, dancing her butt off.

Obviously, we have no idea whether Beyonce was or wasn’t supposed to be on stage with Gaga, but it seems suspicious that she performed “Telephone,” when she had a ton of hits to pick from her catalogue of songs. Even fans were upset when Beyonce failed to appear during “Telephone.”

Me & the rest of the Hive during Telephone pic.twitter.com/jmXWIpfI0t — Hershé🍫 (@D0wJ0nEs) February 6, 2017

When you're mad Beyonce didn't come out during Lady Gaga's performance of "Telephone" but the song was still jamming. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/yz498I5fyJ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 6, 2017

During Gaga's "Telephone" number, Brad and I looked at each other and both wondered if a pregnant Beyoncé was about to leap out. Oh myyy. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 6, 2017

When Gaga started singing Telephone and Beyoncé didn't come out pic.twitter.com/y4OkcIONXB — Dory (@Dory) February 6, 2017

Everybody when we really thought Beyoncé was gonna come out and perform that song with Lasy Gaga like she not at home pregnant pic.twitter.com/SMXcNdc2SP — sushi queen (@yung_shawtyy) February 6, 2017

As we previously told you, just before the game, Lady Gaga said there would be “no surprises” during her performance. “I want to say thank you to my fans for cheering me on all these years. There will not be any guest performers tonight, I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I’m gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let’s do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🏈,” she said.

