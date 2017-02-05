Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Outfit: Slays In Bodysuit & Boots At Halftime Show

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images

Lady Gaga dominated during the Super Bowl halftime show and she totally dressed for the occasion, showing off a seriously sexy bodysuit, flaunting her toned legs for the show.

All eyes were on Lady Gaga, 30, during the the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl Halftime Show as she rocked the stage with an epic performance — and her outfit was just as show-stopping! She performed for 13 minutes as 300 Intel Shooting Star™ drones lit up the sky while Gaga kicked off the show on the roof of the stadium — and she managed to squeeze in a slew of outfit changes!



When she first stepped out she was wearing a long-sleeved blue bodysuit that featured a mock neck and structured shoulders, which she paired with a matching pair of knee-high boots. She then added a gold sequin jacket with spiked shoulders to the look for her performance of “Just Dance,” (her very first single).

She changed into a white crop top with structured sleeves and blue hot pants to perform “Bad Romance” — it was the grand finale and she looked better than ever! The star had pink streaks in her hair and she wore a bejeweled eye mask which added to the glam look.

Ahead of the big game the songstress shared an image of herself in a light pink jersey and helmet, totally getting into the theme! She also opted for a very patriotic ensemble for the halftime press conference, where she took to the stage in a red and blue Versace ensemble which consisted of a high-waisted, wraparound skirt and a tucked-in top.

She also donned a ribbed sweater and cutaway skirt, both from Vera Wang‘s Spring 2017 collection, to the Super Bowl pregame show — but nothing could compete with her epic looks at the halftime show.

What did you think of Gaga’s amazing halftime outfits? Did you love her sexy looks as much as we did?

