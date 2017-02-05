Lady Gaga Dedicates Halftime Show To Love & Diversity — Shading Donald Trump?

Courtesy of Instagram

Preach, Gaga! Mother monster took to Instagram Feb. 5 to post a powerful message. She dedicated her halftime show to her ‘diverse’ fan base, and the people who went through a hard time finding ‘ acceptance’. Was Lady Gaga’s message a direct shot at President Trump after his travel ban of 7 predominantly Muslim countries?

Lady Gaga, 30, wants everyone to know that she will be taking the stage solo at Super Bowl 51 in Houston, Feb. 5 — but, that’s not all! The singer posted an animated photo of herself to Instagram on the day of her big Super Bowl halftime show, and she dedicated her performance to any one of her fans that’s ever felt the struggle of being accepted. Some fans think it was a direct shot at President Donald Trump, 70, because of his multiple, controversial executive orders that he signed during his first weeks in office. Check out her powerful caption, below.

“There will not be any guest performers tonight, I’m doing these 13 minutes solo! I dedicate every second to the love, diversity, compassion, and wild spirit of our fan base. To that kid who felt unwanted, or the grown up who remembers how hard it was to find acceptance. This is for you. It is also for those whose hearts and minds have opened to our message. Thank you for believing in us so we could be here today little monsters this is YOUR stage. And I’m gonna leave my heart on it so you never forget it. Let’s do this. Xoxo Love, Gaga p.s I LOVE YOU SO MUCH”.

Well, Gaga may have just answered a few questions with her cryptic post. She let us know that there will be zero surprises during her highly anticipated SB 51 performance, aside from her epic talent, of course. And, she let us know that she may not be the biggest fan of Trump… maybe.

Her Instagram post had fans guessing if she was addressing the President’s recent travel ban that he put into place Jan. 27. Trump attempted to keep individuals from traveling to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim nations — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya — in a tactic he called, “extreme vetting.” He claimed his travel ban was for the “safety” of the American people, however, his bold move caused major controversy all over the globe, including protests against the ban.

Right after Trump’s travel ban, the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] took immediate action in their quest to fight the President’s executive order. On Jan. 28, the organization took him to court, and won. A lawsuit was filed by the ACLU on behalf of two Iraqi men who were traveling to the U.S. on immigrant visas when President Trump issued the executive order. They were detained by police at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, along with many more travelers. After arguing their case, Federal District Court Judge Ann M. Donnelly issued an emergency stay [meaning the individuals detained were able to legally enter the U.S.], which blocked President Trump’s policy from taking effect and prevented refugees and immigrants from being deported. You can get the details on the ACLU Vs. Trump, right here.

Gaga’s powerful Instagram message also comes after she vowed to never mention or reference the President during her Super Bowl performance. In an interview with Atlanta’s 98.5 KLUC, she was asked if Trump would be brought up during the halftime show, and she didn’t hold back. “No. That’s not what the show is about,” Gaga said. “The show is coming from my heart to everyone in America that I love so much. This is my country and I’m proud to be a pop star from this country. I’ve travelled the whole world and it’s something special to be from America. I want people that watch the halftime show to feel the greatness of the USA.” You go, Gaga!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Lady Gaga’s powerful message? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.