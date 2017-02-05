Image Courtesy of NBC

Whoops! Kristen Stewart dropped the F-bomb at the end of her ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue, right after she told Donald Trump that she was ‘so gay.’ Watch Kristen’s reaction after she had a major slip-up live on the air!

Kristen Stewart was finishing off her Feb. 5 monologue and got a little too excited. “We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f*cking thing ever. Oops,” she said. “Oh my god, and I’m sorry, and Alessia Cara is also here and I’ll never come back.”

And here's Kristen Stewart dropping an f-bomb during the SNL monologue. It's great. pic.twitter.com/C7snwPV8Lu — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 5, 2017

Her F-bomb did NOT get bleeped out by NBC. Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant were as shocked as the rest of us. They totally didn’t see that coming! The 26-year-old quickly regained her composure, even though Kate started laughing.

Kristen’s entire SNL monologue was absolute dynamite. She kicked off her monologue by remembering when current POTUS Donald Trump went off on her on Twitter in 2012 for cheating on Robert Pattinson with her Snow White & The Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

Kristen totally mocked Donald’s obsession with her. It was glorious to watch. “I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” she said, “I think he was in love with my boyfriend.”

OMG! Kristen continued to unload on Donald and made one jaw-dropping confession. “The President is not a huge fan of me but that is so ok,” she said. “But Donald if you didn’t like me then you’re probably really not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

In case you thought Kristen’s hosting debut couldn’t get any better, it did. She opened the show by mentioning Twilight. Let’s be honest, we were all hoping she’d bring it up. “I’m here to promote my movie Twilight, which, this week, has been on iTunes for 8 years” she joked. Bow down to Kristen! She totally slayed SNL!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kristen’s monologue? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.