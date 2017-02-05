Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Marriage Is Still Struggling After Time Apart: It’s ‘Very Tense’

REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still struggling to make their marriage work, after their recent time apart brings them no closer to resolving their relationship woes. Kim is trying to get past her recent robbery drama, and Kanye is trying to help, but things do not look good for the two. HollywoodLife.com has the latest.

“Kim was really hit hard by the robbery testimony, she felt she was reliving the whole drama all over again,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The whole family is rallying round her though, and trying to get her to focus on the fact that she can now hopefully put the whole ordeal behind her. Kanye is doing his best too, but things are still very tense between the two of them. They are both trying to make there marriage work but right now things do not look good for their future.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kim was deposed for a grueling nine hours last week, giving testimony for her upcoming robbery case. A terse — and orange-looking — Kim was spotted leaving an NYC courthouse on Nov. 2. after reliving the nightmare of last year’s Paris ordeal. Her face, cleavage and even the backs of her hands had the shiny overly sunkissed look of a gal who went a little crazy with the spray-tan, but there was no covering-up the grim look on her face.

Meanwhile, Kim is still attempting to get back on track with Kanye after hitting a major bump in their relationship. Kanye’s very public meltdown, and Kim’s robbery have no doubt compounded their troubles, and an expert claims the rapper’s political viewpoints could also be adding to the problems. In case you missed it, Kanye has been an outspoken supporter of President Donald J. Trump, even going so far as to say he would have voted for him if he had voted — which he didn’t.

“Differing political views can have a strain on a marriage,” Jennifer B. Rhodes, PsyD and relationship expert, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “Especially if the couple shared similar views and one person switched parties.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will stay together, or are they headed for Splitsville? Let us know in comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.