Kanye West Starring In 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show? See Kim Kardashian’s Message

REX/Shutterstock

This would be HUGE! Fans are pushing for Kanye West to perform during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, and wifey Kim Kardashian is ALL FOR IT! The reality star posted an incredibly supportive message on Twitter, and you can see it right here.

Every year, the Super Bowl brings in the creme de la creme to perform during halftime. So far we’ve seen Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga go OFF…but something feels missing. Oh right, it’s Kanye West! Who better to make a splash at the NFL’s biggest event of the year than the creative genius himself? Nothing has been set in stone yet, but if Kim Kardashian has anything to say about it, there’a chance it could happen next year. The reality star retweeted a post that said, “#KanyeWestForSuperBowl52.”

If the “Famous” rapper is up for the challenge, all we can say is GOOD LUCK! Performing after Gaga is a hard act to follow. The “Million Reasons” stunner literally blew the roof off of NRG stadium in Houston, Texas as she fearlessly dove headfirst into the belly of the beast. Gaga rocked the house with a mashup of her greatest hits like “Bad Romance,” “Poker Face,” and “Just Dance.” Some of us thought Beyonce would make a special appearance to join in on “Telephone,” but as we all know, she’s pregnant with twins! It’s probably not a good idea for her to be so physically active.

Gaga’s halftime show was ALMOST as captivating as the football game itself. Did you know that Super Bowl 51 is the FIRST final to ever go into overtime? The New England Patriots just barely pushed through in the end, and ultimately crowned Tom Brady the MVP. Up until halftime, the Atlanta Falcons were kicking serious butt, giving Patriots a run for their money in their ninth ever Super Bowl performance. Congrats go out to both teams for giving it their all!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Kanye perform at the 2018 Super Bowl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.