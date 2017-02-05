Image Courtesy of Twitter

You’ll never be able to unsee this. Justin Bieber totally looks like a young version of the Six Flags guy in his Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile, and the Internet can’t stop cracking up over it. Don’t believe us? See the comparison pics here!

Remember the Six Flags commercials with the old man dancing around without a care in the world?! Justin Bieber, 22, is totally giving off those same vibes in his ad for T-Mobile that aired during Super Bowl 51!

Fans on Twitter quickly noticed the similarities, pointing out that Justin looks like a young version of the infamous ‘Six Flags guy,’ and social media immediately blew up with reactions to the hilarious comparisons.

Good to know Justin Bieber has a job with 6 flags in 70 years. pic.twitter.com/tGGsHwVyKv — John Monroe (@MinisterofD) February 6, 2017

Justin Bieber wants to be Justin Timberlake, but looks more like the old man from the 6 Flags Ads. — Ethan Newman (@NoLessThanAGod) February 6, 2017

someone's going to make a joke how @justinbieber looked like the Six Flags old man, so i'm just gonna say i saw it first. #SuperBowl — shelby carlson♔ (@HeyItsShelby6) February 6, 2017

Is Justin Bieber the new 6 flags guy? …But for Tmobile? — Alison Davis (@uhbeez) February 6, 2017

“Did anyone else think Justin Bieber was the 6 Flags dancing guy in his super bowl ad?” one fan questioned. Yep, we totally caught that one! Another viewer added, “Good to know Justin Bieber has a job with 6 Flags in 70 years.” LOL!

In 2015, Justin tweeted that he wanted a commercial during the Super Bowl, and this year, he got his wish thanks to T-Mobile! The ad actually came out a few days before the big game, and it was even enough to get the Biebs to return to Instagram after a 4+ month hiatus.

In case you forgot, Justin quit Instagram when his fans started leaving critical comments on pics of him and Sofia Richie, 18, in August. Although he’s used Twitter and Facebook since the hiatus, he didn’t reactivate his Instagram account until he promoted the commercial earlier this week, and we couldn’t be more excited that he’s back in action. Hopefully this means he’ll be making a full-time return to his account in the near future!

