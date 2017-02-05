Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Cuddle At The Super Bowl — See Sweet Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

BEST.DATE.EVER! Joe Jonas treated girlfriend Sophie Turner to a day of football at Super Bowl LI, but she seemed more into cuddling and snuggling with her sexy man than the actual game itself. See the couple’s adorable PDA picture, right here!

Forget about the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, Sophie Turner, 20, only has eyes for Joe Jonas, 27! Amongst the hundreds of celebrities who showed up at Super Bowl LI, Joe and the Game Of Thrones actress captured our hearts the most with their adorable cuddling in the stands. While enjoying some food and beverages, Sophie sweetly played with Joe’s hair, tying it up into a mini ponytail at the top of his head. The couple waved an American flag from their seats, but there’s no indication of which team they’re cheering for.

Of course this isn’t the first time we’ve seen them flaunt serious PDA at a major event! All eyes were on the power couple as they attended the Golden Globes, where they were spotted acting all over each other. “They were inseparable,” an insider at the bash told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He had his arms around her, he was always holding her hand or had his hands all over her, and she was definitely loving it. They made out at one point before they got food and they left a few hours later, hand in hand, very much in love.”

You can say that again! There are even rumors swirling that the foreign beauty is moving in with the DNCE frontman. Joe reportedly asked Sophie to take that next step in Jan., but no official word yet on if they’ve pulled the trigger. It seems a little quick since they’ve only been dating for a few months. Our sources believe their romance started in Nov. and was kept on the down low for the following weeks. There’s no hiding their love for each other now!

HollywoodLifers, how adorable do Sophie and Joe look at Super Bowl 51?! Don’t you love them as a couple?

