Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie In ‘Serious Condition’ After Scary ATV Accident

Courtesy of Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie was badly injured during a frightening ATV accident on Feb. 5, and her condition is now ‘extremely serious.’ The eight-year-old even fell unconscious before being airlifted to the hospital. Here’s the latest news.

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ 8-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge was badly hurt in an ATV accident on Feb. 5, according to TMZ. Maddie was on a Polaris off-road vehicle in Kentwood, Lousiana, when it shockingly flipped over. Her condition is reportedly “extremely serious” after she was submerged under water for several minutes, even falling unconscious. Sources tell the publication that Maddie was airlifted to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries as quickly as possible.

Jamie Lynn was reportedly not with her daughter when the freak accident occurred during a hunting expedition. “She’s got to be losing her mind. Maddie grew up riding ATVs. Something must have gone way wrong,” a source tells Us Weekly. As soon as the devastating news made it’s rounds, fans began flooding the mother-daughter duo with supportive words and prayers via social media. One heartbroken person wrote, “Everyone stop and pray for @jamielynnspears and her daughter Maddie right now. It’s serious. Please. Pray. Omg. Please be okay baby girl.”

Maddie’s biological father is Casey Aldridge and we’re sure he’s very worried about his daughter’s condition. Even though Jamie wasn’t there, her husband Jamie Watson was possibly on the trip. Only a few hours ago, he posted a serene snap of a lake which was tagged at Arcola, Louisiana. It’s clear his bond with Maddie is very strong as even shared a few words of inspiration from her one day prior. We’re keeping them all in our thoughts during this tough time.

This story is still developing…Keep returning back to HollywoodLife.com for updates.

HollywoodLifers, please send your well-wishes to Jamie and Maddie in the comment section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.