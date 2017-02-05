Donald Trump’s Combover Gets Dissed In Epic It’s A 10 Haircare Super Bowl Commercial

It’s a 10 Haircare definitely knows how to make 30 seconds count! The indie hair brand made their Super Bowl debut on Feb. 5 with a TV spot that totally slammed President Donald Trump’s combover!

It’s a 10 Haircare, an indie hair brand from South Florida, really worked with what they had during Super Bowl 51 with their first ever commercial during the big game. The 30-second TV spot they managed to snag was definitely worth the money because it had viewers in stitches with its epic digs at President Donald Trump, 70, and his truly horrible combover.

“America, we’re in for at least four years of awful hair,” the narrator says as the black and white ad opens on a beautiful valley and a man with an epic grey beard showing off his long flowing hair while sitting majestically atop a horse. “So it’s up to you to do your part by making up for it with great hair. And we mean all hair,” the narrator continues as images of people from all walks of life show off their back hair, mustaches, baby hair and afros. “Let’s make sure these next four years are ‘It’s A 10’ years.”

One of the absolute best things about the ad is that the commercial is helping to launch the brands men’s line. “This ad is also helping to springboard the launch of our newest collection, He’s a 10. Men are demanding higher quality products now more than ever and we’re letting them know that we’re here to provide it for them,” CEO Carolyn Aronson said. Can you think of a man who might need some haircare advice?

Thank goodness the brand kept the plot of the commercial under wraps until the game because the epic reveal was well worth the wait. “We’re keeping the theme a mystery until it finally airs, but the ad is really an unveil of the brand in a big way for the very first time,” Carolyn told Yahoo Beauty ahead of Super Bowl 51. “It’s my coming out party. I’ve been at the helm of this company since its inception, and there aren’t many hair stylist-owned professional hair care lines.” We think It’s a 10 couldn’t have made a better investment than those 30 seconds, as that commercial was one of the best of the entire night!

