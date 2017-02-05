Jon Hamm & IBM’s Watson Want You To ‘Win Your Taxes’ In H&R Block’s Super Bowl Ad

Take one Hollywood’s most handsome leading men and team him with the world’s most famous super computers and voila! You have a Super Bowl 51 commercial for the ages, as Jon Hamm and Watson teamed up to introduce the future of ‘winning’ your taxes!

Jon Hamm, 45, has become the sexy face of tax preparation this season, thanks to his partnership with H&R Block. Yet, even the Mad Men star needed some major computing power to deal with all the ways a person can get a refund when filing their taxes. Enter: Watson, the IBM super computer and Jeopardy superstar. As Jon delivered a powerful voice over, one to match the computing talent of Watson, he encouraged everyone to join the future of filings taxes.

Actually, he said it’s time to “win your taxes.” Since this is a super Bowl commercial, it has to be about winning. Jon does materialize in the end of the show, but the focus was less on the hunk, and more on the hunk of computing hardware. Nice.

“We want to have people re-think the tax experience, Bill Cobb, H&R Block’s president and CEO, said about this new camping, according to USA Today. “It’s their tax year, their tax life.” H&R Block’s head honcho said there are many accurate ways to fine a tax return with the Internal Revenue Service, and H&R Block wants to make sure every American is getting the most cash back as possible.

“Just getting it done means you’re leaving money on the table,” Bill said. “There is no doubt that an assisted return experience is better than doing it yourself.” Since most people don’t turn in a tax form and have ditched pen and paper for an e-file, IBM Watson, in partnership with H&R Block, will help optimize every single return!

Now, the big question is: which Super Bowl tax ad was the best? H&R Block had Jon Hamm and Watson, arguably two of the biggest names in their respective fields. Yet, Turbo Tax went completely mythological, busting out the Humpty Dumpty nursery rhyme to demonstrate how easy it is to do your taxes. Even if you’re perched high on a wall or recovering from a great wall, TurboTax claims you can submit your taxes.

What did you think about H&R Block’s Super Bowl 51 commercial, HollywoodLifers?