‘Hamilton’s Original Schuyler Sisters Rock Fierce Lips & Sky-High Lashes At Super Bowl LI

Theater fans rejoice! The original Schuyler sisters from Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’ performed at the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, and not only did they sound incredible, but they LOOKED fantastic! We could get enough of their slicked-back locks & statement red pouts. SO gorgeous!

Phillipa Soo, 26, Renée Elise Goldsberry, 46, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, 27, totally stunned while singing “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LI — and we’re not just talking about with their voices! The three Broadway stars, who originated the roles of Elizabeth, Angelica, and Peggy Schuyler in Lin Manuel Miranda’s 37, Hamilton, looked beyond fierce with their polished ‘dos and glamorous makeup.

Phillipa, who stood on the far right, blew us away with her perfectly highlighted cheekbones and flawless complexion. And while she was the only actress who opted for a more subtle lip color, we love her neutral choice. She styled her hair in a deep side part and had it hanging down long and straight in the back. She could not have looked more stunning!

Renée, who sang in the middle of her former co-stars, slicked her straight locks all the way back, which was refreshing and super modern. She rocked a dark burgundy lip complete with shimmery eyeshadow and gorgeous-looking blush that complimented her dark complexion perfectly. We’re so used to seeing Renée in stage makeup, so this elegant look was super fun to see on her!

Last but certainly not least, Jasmine opted for a different hairstyle than her “sisters” and slayed in bouncy curls full of volume and old-Hollywood glamour. She definitely looked red-carpet ready! We also loved her brick red lipstick and complimentary rosy cheeks.

But Phillipa’s, Renée’s, and Jasmine’s beauty looks weren’t the only thing that had fans talking. It was their beautiful rendition of “America The Beautiful” — specifically when they added the word “sisterhood” after “brotherhood” in the song. “‘ANND sisterhood’ love the Schuyler Sisters!” one social media user posted on Twitter shortly after they killed their performance. Another gushed, “Impossible for this to get any better than the Schuyler sisters of #Hamilton slipping sisterhood into America the Beautiful.” We could not agree more!

