‘Hamilton’ Sisters Bring ‘Sisterhood’ To Super Bowl With ‘America The Beautiful’

Schuyler Sisters in the house! Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones gave an amazing performance before Super Bowl LI kicked off! The ladies changed the words to ‘America The Beautiful’ and the crowd loved it!

The Schuyler Sisters from the Broadway smash Hamilton Phillipa Soo, 26, Renée Elise Goldsberry, 46, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, 27, absolutely killed it on Feb. 5 before the start of Super Bowl LI. The actresses who starred in the original cast of the Tony award-winning musical had audiences around the country loving their own unique rendition of patriotic classic “America The Beautiful.”

.@HamiltonMusical's Schuyler Sisters knock it out of the park before the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PaIDezZRQk — Mashable (@mashable) February 5, 2017

The ladies looked absolutely incredible with Phillipa in a black jumpsuit with a white stripe down each leg, Renée in a striped jumpsuit with ruffled sleeves, and Jasmine kept it classic in a black jumpsuit with a v-neck. Love it! Their performance was nothing short of amazing. You could not help but be in awe of the girls’ amazing harmonies as they sang “America The Beautiful.” The ladies brought a feminist spin to the famous song. They added one extra word to the final lyric in the song. “And crown thy good with brotherhood – and sisterhood from sea to shining sea,” they sang. It was a powerful moment that the crowd really appreciated and cheered loudly for. You go, girls!

While all three of the actresses have moved onto other projects, they all reached the highest levels of fame in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. They starred as the Schuyler Sisters and their characters were based off the real sisters from Alexander Hamilton’s era. Phillipa played Eliza, who was Hamilton’s wife. While Renée was Angelica, the sister who secretly loved Hamilton and Jasmine portrayed Peggy. The three performed the hit “Schuyler Sisters” number in the first act of the musical.

