‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Super Bowl Trailer: Watch Baby Groot Steal The Show

It’s time to rock out! The newest ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ trailer dropped during Super Bowl 51, and now we’re more excited than ever for the sequel. Peter, Gamora, and Baby Groot are back and ready for another epic adventure!

We’ve missed this band of misfits! Peter, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Yondu, Mantis, and Baby Groot all get their time to shine in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Super Bowl trailer, but we can’t stop rewinding and watching little Groot! He is the cutest, tiniest tree we’ve ever seen!

These guys come guns blazing to fight off the bad guys and terrifying monsters. Rocket has Baby Groot resting firmly on his shoulder. Their bromance is too adorable. There’s also a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shirtless scene of Peter!

There’s no doubt about it, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is going to be epic. The first movie was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. Chris Pratt and his merry gang of outsiders — Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel — are back for round two. Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone have joined the sequel.

Fans can’t wait to see Baby Groot in action. Teasers and trailers that have been released have given us a few glimpse of the adorable little tree that we’re all obsessed with. The sequel will follow the gang’s adventures as they try and figure out the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. Peter/Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax will also make an appearance in the next Avengers film, Infinity War.

In case you were wondering, yes, Nebula is back after the shocking events of the first movie. Karen Gillan reveals we’re going to get to see more of Nebula and Gamora’s relationship in the sequel.

“I think what I’m really excited about it delving into the sisterly relationship between Gamora and Nebula,” she told Comic Book Resources. “I think that we’re going to see a little bit more of that, and it’s going to be a bit more fleshed out.”

