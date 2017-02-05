Courtesy of Twitter

Gisele Bundchen was just like every single New England Patriots fan at the nail-biting end of Super Bowl 51. After watching her hubby, Tom Brady, pull off the biggest comeback ever, she lost her mind while taking a victory video and ultimately, she dropped her phone!

Really, could anyone blame Gisele Bundchen, 36, for going completely insane while celebrating the New England Patriots’ unbelievable come-from-behind win during the Feb. 5 championship game? Gisele couldn’t hold back her glee over watching Tom Brady, 39, defy all odds and earn his fifth Super Bowl ring. She whipped out her phone and loaded up a video chat program.

Unfortunately, her excitement got the better of her as she dropped her phone! Oh no! Hopefully, she has insurance on it – but her husband can buy her a new one after winning the Super Bowl.

…and then dropped the phone (I've been there Gisele, I feel you) pic.twitter.com/DVfaP22FMB — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 6, 2017

The entire Patriots nation is losing its collective mind right now. Tom, who sat out the first four games of this season due to his role in the “Deflate Gate” controversy, came back to lead his team to the Super Bowl. It was a game for the ages, as the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be on their way to a blowout. They held the Patriots to just a field-goal in the first half, but Tom led his team to tie the game, 28-28, in the fourth quarter.

It was the first time in Super Bowl history that a NFL championship game went into overtime. The Patriots won the toss and ultimately, won the game. It seems that all those haters who wanted to see Tom fail in his quest for a record-breaking Super Bowl win will have to deal with the Sad Tom Brady memes.

If there was anyone who was as happy as Gisele over Tom’s win, it was President Donald Trump, 70. The normally tweet-happy politician was quiet as he watched the game, breaking his silence to send out some love to his Patriots BFF. “What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots,” he tweeted. “Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and coach [Bill Belichick] are totally winners. Wow!” Wow, indeed. It seems Trump was just as happy as Brady’s wife over the outcome of this amazing game.

What do you think about Gisele's reaction, HollywoodLifers?

