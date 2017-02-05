Gisele Bundchen’s Stunning Waves At The Super Bowl — Get Her Hair

Courtesy of Instagram

Supporting her husband Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback, Gisele Bundchen was at the Super Bowl rocking glowing skin and glam waves.

As if we expected her to look anything but perfect! Gisele Bundchen posted a photo of “Brady’s Ladies” before the big game and everyone looked gorgeous!

Gisele is supporting her husband Tom Brady at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5.

In the photo she posted, she has her hair down in gorgeous waves, in a center part. It looked soft and shiny, and stunning!

To get a similar look, use her go-to hairstylist Harry Josh‘s tools. They have worked together for years and he has some of the best tools in the business! His Pro Dryer 2000 dries hair super fast, and fights frizz while doing so. Get her glam waves with the Harry Josh Pro Tools 2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch, that has a detachable clip so you can use it as a marcel iron or a wand.

Her skin was amazing, glowing with minimal makeup. Her brows were defined, her cheeks flushes and her lips were slightly shiny. Gorgeous!

Gisele gave her hubby a special gift before the game. He told Us Weekly: “She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me. She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”

So sweet! Win or lose, Tom still gets to go home with beautiful Gisele!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Gisele Bundchen’s hair at the Super Bowl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.