‘The Fate of the Furious’ is going to be AMAZING! An all-new trailer debuted during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, and it was action-packed from beginning to end. Vin Diesel and Charlize’s Theron’s villainess share one steamy kiss in the new teaser!

Buckle up, Fast 8 is about to rock your world. Dominic Toretto is not the man he once was, and he’s working with the sexy and very dangerous Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. Toretto and Cipher kiss in the new trailer, and it’s all kinds of HOT. But it seems a little forced, don’t you think?

Toretto has betrayed his loved ones and teamed up with Cipher. Hobbs vows to take him down, and he’s willing to work with Shaw to do so. Their relationship is a bit strained, to say the least, but they need each other.

The trailer is full of gunfights and incredible car showdowns. There’s no doubt about it — this movie is going to be straight-up insane. The rules have changed, so get ready.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased the intense trailer one day before it aired during the Super Bowl. “Just watched our trailer that’ll air during the SUPER BOWL,” he wrote on Instagram. “Very strong. Universal did a tremendous job and during the 2nd quarter, you’ll see for yourself. Get your popcorn ready… ’cause daddy’s gotta go to work.”

The first Fate of the Furious trailer was revealed in Dec. 2016. The trailer shocked fans to their cores because Toretto ends up going to the dark side.

The Fate of the Furious will be the first movie, besides The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, that does not feature Paul Walker. Paul passed away in a tragic car accident in 2013 while filming Furious 7. He may be gone, but the F&F cast keep his spirit very much alive.

