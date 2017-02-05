Click to Skip Ad
Gisele Bundchen, Donald Trump & More Celebrate Patriots’ Overtime Victory — Tweets

Sun, February 5, 2017 10:57pm EST by Sophie Radvan 2 Comments
Not everyone is a gracious winner. Some people are even sore losers! The New England Patriots just won the Super Bowl (for the millionth time), and sports fans are going NUTS! The epic game received mixed reviews, so we’ve rounded up the best celeb reactions.

Say hello to your new Super Bowl 51 champions…the New England Patriots! For the past three hours, we’ve been sitting on the edge of our seats feeling every emotion all at once. Fear, nervousness, anxiety, joy, amazement, shock — you name it, we’ve felt it. Hollywood is full with die-hard sports fans for both the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, who are now voicing THEIR reactions on Twitter. The reviews are seriously mixed and some are downright hilarious!

Did you know this is the second time in HISTORY that the Falcons have made it to the Super Bowl?! That’s a huge deal for fans like Usher, Ludacris, T.I, and Cam Newton. Yes, you read that right. The Carolina Panthers QB is ON RECORD saying he’ll always be a Falcons fan at heart. The Atlanta-based team were not favored to win this year, but Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and the whole gang put on a show we’ll never forget. Taking on someone as skilled as Tom Brady is something to be proud of!

Famous Faces & Fans Of The New England Patriots — Pics

Meanwhile, Patriots fans aren’t too surprised by their team’s victory as they’re basically Super Bowl veterans. Excluding today, they’ve advanced to the finals a total of eight times, and walked away with the champion title four times. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Conan O’Brien, and Elton John are just a few avid admirers who must be celebrating like crazy right now. Popping bottles of champagne and spilling gallons of Gatorade on each other. Congratulations to BOTH teams!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the Super Bowl 51 results? Were you rooting for the Falcons or Pats?

