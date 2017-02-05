Super Bowl 51: Reese Witherspoon & More Stars Party For The Big Game

Courtesy of Instagram

Not every celebrity was able to get to Houston for the Super Bowl on Feb. 4, but these stars found other ways to celebrate the big game at home. Check out how famous faces like Reese Witherspoon and many more partied for the Super Bowl here!

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are facing off in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 4, and just like us, celebs are gathering with their friends and family to watch the biggest sporting event of the year. There’s nothing like a good Super Bowl party, right?!

Reese Witherspoon gathered her adorable sons, Tennessee and Deacon, on the couch for her low-key Super Bowl party, and wasn’t shy about flaunting her love for the Falcons. “If ya couldn’t tell, this crew is all about the red,” she captioned the pic. How cute!?

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr.’s spent time with his wife and kids on Game Day, and the pic of their array of cheeses, dips and chips looked to DIE for. “Pregame with the monsters,” he wrote on Instagram. “Family cooking session consisting of the 4 basic #superbowl food groups…wings, guac, queso and ice cream.” Ummm…we’re down!

Besides the sure-to-be epic football game, there was also a lot of entertainment to be had during Super Bowl 51. Luke Bryan absolutely nailed his National Anthem performance, and with Lady Gaga, 30, taking the stage for the Halftime Show, we’re certainly in for a treat! Plus, there were also a bunch of celebrities actually at the game, including Kenny Chesney, Chrissy Teigen, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and plenty more. The envy is real, you guys!

