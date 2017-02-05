Courtesy of Snapchat

Hot to trot! Brielle Biermann turned up the heat for her exotic family vacation, flaunting major cleavage in a barely-there black bikini on Feb. 4. She was having a blast at the beach, showing off her tan while relaxing in style! See the stunning pics!

Brielle Biermann, 19, is a total blonde bombshell in her latest Instagram photos. The 19-year-old star spent her weekend relaxing on the golden sands of Turks and Caicos, treating fans to several behind-the-scenes snaps from her luxurious family getaway on Feb. 4. She proudly put her sun-kissed physique on full display during the trip, flaunting major cleavage in a barely-there studded bikini. Brielle was definitely utilizing the epic photo opportunity to the fullest, later showing off her booty while striking a pose in front of a colorful sunset behind her. Vacation goals!

🌴 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Brielle was sipping on a frosty strawberry beverage as she enjoyed some downtime, also joined by her mom Kim Zolciak and dad Kroy Biermann. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta stunner was even posting gorgeous pics during their getaway, showing Brielle cuddling close to her brother Kash, who was clearly having a blast swimming in the ocean with a pair of goggles.

Kim and Kroy Biermann couldn’t keep their hands or eyes off each other, flaunting major PDA while they sunbathed. The reality star, who rocked a sexy two-piece, even had to tend to her beau after he spent a little too much time lounging in the sun. Kim took to social media with a candid snap, revealing, “Kroy burned his scalp wtf!!!!! All that sea bobbin. #ImAllBangedUp.”

The RHOA star also publicly gushed over her hubby Kroy, whom she tied the knot with in 2011. Alongside a heartwarming photo of them smiling by the ocean, she sweetly wrote, “This guy!! I love him to the moon and back! When he hurts I hurt, when he’s happy I’m happy! He doesn’t even have to speak and I feel him! Thankful for this last week! Romantic and restful!!”

