Trump Doubles Down On Voter Fraud Claims In Pre-Super Bowl Interview — ‘Forget The Facts’

Bill O’Reilly is known to diss politicians without apology, but can he bite his tongue in Donald Trump’s presence? The unlikely duo sat down together for a heated pre-Super Bowl interview, and the results were EXPLOSIVE! Read all about their showdown, here.

No one is safe when it comes to Bill O’Reilly‘s, 67, burning questions. Especially Donald Trump, 70. It has become tradition for The O’Reilly Factor host to interview America’s presidents before Super Bowl kickoff, but this particular segment was different from all the rest. The veteran journalist was NOT about to let Donald get away with any vague answers, and was on a mission to get the dirt he needed in a timely fashion.

Unfortunately, this is Trump we’re talking about. Bill tried his damnedest to get a straight answer out of the president about his outrageous claims that three to five million people committed voter fraud during the 2016 presidential election, but it was a no go. Trump just reiterated that people definitely voted illegally, and that’s why he lost the popular vote.

“Many people have come out and said I am right,” Trump told Bill. “And when you see dead people, people registered in two states and voting in two states. We can be babies, but you take a look at the registration. You have illegals, you have dead people, you have this. It’s really a bad situation.” To add another layer of surreality to this interview, he told Bill to “forget about the facts” and waved off him saying that there needed to be data to back that up!

Heading into the awkward interview, Bill admits that he did not prepare any questions for the President. This may sound totally absurd, but Bill has been doing this for a LONG time, and wanted to give Donald is undivided attention. Despite his decades of experience, Bill knew there was a lot riding on this moment. “I would say it’s the most important interview of my life,” he confessed to Variety. “There is so much happening and so much controversy and so many things in play. I need to get to the heart of the matter, and I will.”

Controversy sounds like an understatement for what is happening in America right now! Since taking the oath on Jan. 20, Donald has done everything in his power to make life a living headache, especially for women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ community. The business mogul is determined to build a wall on the border of Mexico, overturn Roe vs. Wade, and make gay marriage illegal. Bill, like many of us, does NOT support Donald’s latest policies and was brave enough to put all the cards on the table.

