Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Breaks Coaching Record For Most Super Bowl Wins

Congratulations to New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick! He just lead the Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl win since 2001 and has broken the record for most Super Bowl wins of any coach. Well deserved, Coach Belichick.

The mean-mugging, remarkably talented Coach Bill Belichick has now won the most Super Bowls of any NFL coach. The New England Patriots team leader broke the significant record after the Pats beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017 in a close, overtime game of 34 to 28. With his 5th NFL championship win, Coach Belichick celebrated the incredible achievement of receiving the most Vince Lombardi trophies of any coach.

Funny enough, Coach Belichick is now tied with the late Vince Lombardi for most NFL Championship wins. Still, Coach B has broken the record of most Super Bowl wins, since three of Lombardi’s victories were in the pre-Super Bowl era. Since the Pats SB win in 2014, Coach Belichick has been tied with the legendary Chuck Noll of the Pittsburgh Steelers for four wins. Now, the Pats coach has surpassed the 1979 record.

Coach Belichick came to the Patriots in 2000 when they had only made 2 Super Bowl appearances in the history of the franchise. Pats quarterback Tom Brady also entered the scene the same year, and the most successful modern dynamic duo of NFL football was born.

“Coach Belichick and I have been on this magical run together,” Tom Brady said to Terry Bradshaw in a pre-game interview. “It’s not over whether we win or lose.” Well, they got the win and, as Tom said, will continue on the incredible journey together to defend their title!

Coach Belichick has not only won five Super Bowls, but he has escorted his team to seven Super Bowl games in the last 16 years — the first being just one season after he started with the Pats.

It is undeniable that Coach Belichick is a remarkable leader. His leadership and success is driven by his love for the game, his appreciation for athleticism of any kind, and his strategic understanding of the field. Not only that, but Belichick is able to find a needle in a haystack. He has an extraordinary history of finding struggling players on other teams who are not being utilized to their fullest advantage. Coach Belichick teaches and molds these players into Patriots — that is why he is one of the best coaches the NFL has ever seen.

Coach Belichick, truly, congratulations on this monumental achievement!

