Spuds MacKenzie’s Back From The Dead & More: The Top 10 Super Bowl 51 Commercials

Super Bowl Sunday is about two things: the football and the commercials! And let’s be honest, sometimes the ads are way more entertaining than the big game itself. We’re pretty sure we’ve narrowed it down to the top 10 commercials of Super Bowl LI. Click through to see if we got it right!

1. Persil cleans up Bill Nye the Science Guy

BILL BILL BILL BILL! If there’s any way to sell us laundry detergent, it’s to tell us that your brand is good enough to wash Bill Nye‘s clothes. Persil’s ingenious Super Bowl LI spot shows what happens when the legendary scientist gets a little too excited making a mess in the lab. A little Persil, and that dapper suit and bowtie combo is back in business!

2. Bud Light brings Spuds MacKenzie back from the dead

The Original Party Animal came back from commercial heaven with an important message: don’t be boring! Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad brought back their classic mascot, Spuds MacKenzie, to let partygoers know that they’ll have way more fun with their friends than having just a night in. Listen to the dog!

3. Dad fakes his own death…for Sprint?

Definitely the most disturbing commercial of the day is Sprint’s ad, in which one desperate dad fakes his own death to get out of his cell phone bill, all while his horrified kids are watching! You don’t have to go to those lengths if you just want to switch to Sprint!

4. Einstein + Gaga = Genius for National Geographic

National Geographic’s ad combined the forces of two of the greats minds of all time, Albert Einstein and Lady Gaga, for no real reason. It’s okay, though; it just works! Listening to Einstein playing “Bad Romance” on the violin is definitely something we’d never imagine.

5. John Cena is extra adorable for Wonderful Pistachios

As if John Cena couldn’t get cuter, now he turns into a cartoon elephant! Wonderful Pistachios’ Super Bowl spot follows the adventures of Ernie the Elephant, who just wants to get in a good gym session and snack at the same time.

6. Justin Timberlake selling Bai leaves us speechless

No words! No, literally. Justin Timberlake doesn’t even talk during Bai’s Super Bowl ad, but it’s totally still enough to make us want to buy some fruity drinks. Just let us stare at him longer!

7. Brett Favre is being sabotaged by…Buffalo Wild Wings?

In Buffalo Wild Wings’ Super Bowl spot, NFL legend Brett Favre is approached by two mysterious men who let him in on a secret: all his fumbles weren’t his fault. He was being set up! But not by witches or aliens, like Brett suspects. It was by Buffalo Wild Wings. Okay, sure!

8. A secret cult and Jon Lovitz want you to eat avocados

Yes, that’s right. Delicious Avocados From Mexico are being shilled to you by a secret underground cult that definitely wants to remain secret. They’ve got subliminal messaging to lure you into eating more guacamole on game day, too: Jon Lovitz screaming at you to eat it!

9. Audi champions equal pay for women — and sweet cars

There has to be at least one sentimental ad, right? Audi’s touching commercial shows a cute little girl dominating a soap box derby as her father’s voice contemplates the unfairness of the wage gap. What does this have to do with cars? Audi pays male and female employees equally!

10. Justin Bieber teaches T-Mobile users how to party

Who’s better to give us a lecture on the history of celebrations than The Biebs? Justin Bieber’s charming spot for T-Mobile is a history lesson in all the best ways to celebrate the Super Bowl. So fun!

HollywoodLifers, what's your favorite Super Bowl LI commercial?

