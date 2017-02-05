Ariana Grande Shuts Down Slut Shamers In Powerful Video On First Night Of Tour

Slut shamers beware, Ariana Grande is most definitely a ‘dangerous woman’! The singer took the opportunity to totally slam haters who have come at her for her statements about not wanting to be objectified with a powerful video she showed during the very first stop on her current tour.

Don’t mess with Ariana Grande unless you want to get dissed in public in the most epic of ways. On Feb. 3, the 23-year-old “Side to Side” singer clapped back at haters who dissed her after she made it clear she didn’t take kindly to being objectified by a fan of rapper boyfriend Mac Miller, 25, back in December 2016. Seems Ariana was waiting patiently to use the first night of her Dangerous Woman tour, which included a performance at Phoenix, Arizona’s Talking Stick Resort Arena, as a platform to shut down the slut shamers in style. It. Was. Perfection.

At one point during the concert a video including gorgeous pictures of Ariana dressed in sexy dance gear (a clear homage to Flashdance) was projected behind the band, with very pointed words flashing across the screen. “Grounded,” “playful” and “sexual,” were all great descriptions of Ariana to be sure. But when “Not asking for it,” came up we knew it was the ultimate diss to the people who Ariana said confused her sexual empowerment with “an invitation for disrespect.” Nice!

Ariana was very open about how she had felt when that fan of Mac’s said, “I see you hitting that,” talking about Ariana. “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified,” she said at the time. Then the haters came out to post pics of Ariana in sexy clothing asking why she dresses that way if she doesn’t want to be objectified. Clearly Ariana took the high road with this diss. YAS QUEEN!

