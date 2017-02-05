Alex Mack: Atlanta Falcons Center To Play Through Super Bowl 51 With Nasty Leg Fracture

REX/Shutterstock

Wow — we did NOT see this coming. It looks like Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack will be playing in Super Bowl LI with a fractured left leg on Feb. 5, a new report claims. To find out how long he’ll play, keep reading!

“Pro Bowl C Alex Mack, 31, will play Super Bowl LI with fracture in left leg, sources tell ESPN. Falcons uncertain how well, or long, he’ll play,” ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter tweeted early Sunday morning, Feb. 5.

Obviously, Alex is one of the best centers in the NFL this season, and he is one of the most important players on the Falcons’ offense, so we understand why coaches would want him to play, but his injury is much more serious than initially thought. He could really injure himself even more by playing.

Apparently, Alex sat out practices all of last week so he could get healthier, according to CBS News. Then, he practiced on a limited basis this week. Even so, on one knows how limited Alex Mack will be during the Super Bowl. He’ll either come out swinging or not move as well as normal.

He’s also not the first person to play in the Super Bowl with a fractured leg. Terrell Owens did it in 2005 — ironically, in a game also played against the New England Patriots. (Go figure, right?)

We’re just going to cross our fingers and hope for the best! Alex seems like a real fighter, and his dedication is probably much appreciated by the Atlanta Falcons.

