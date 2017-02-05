Alessia Cara showcased her powerhouse vocals on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ nailing her stellar performance of ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’ and ‘River Of Tears.’ Even though it was her first time gracing on the hit comedy series on Feb. 4, she commanded the stage like a total pro! Check it out!

Alessia Cara, 20, made her highly anticipated appearance on Saturday Night Live for the Feb. 4 episode, knocking it out of the park with her spellbinding performance. The singer belted out the lyrics to her hit single “Scars To Your Beautiful,” while gracing the iconic 8H stage for the first time in her sky-rocketing career. Wearing her hair in its natural curls and rocking an all-black ensemble, she looked absolutely stunning while ensuring all eyes were on her. Alessia showed off her vocal prowess and had the crowd singing along as she flawlessly hit each note with precision, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with!

Alessia later took the stage to perform a powerful rendition of her latest hit “River Of Tears,” surpassing all expectations yet again. The songstress already has the confidence of a bona fide superstar, and with a voice like hers, it’s easy to see why! Fans were counting down the days until she made her grand debut, especially after SNL sneakily announced that she was going to serve as the next musical act. Alessia even took to social media to express her excitement, writing, “well surprise. this is happening. my head is spinning.” She continually delivers with chart-topping jams, so she’s clearly on a roll!

Viewers were also treated to a different side of Alessia, since she showed off her sense of humor in a promo clip. In the teaser, Leslie Jones also made a surprise appearance, while teasing her and Kristen Stewart (who served as the host) about their heights. “Man I am such a big fan of you guys, I love all of those little cookies you make,” she quipped. Kristen explained how they’re not Keebler elves, then Leslie mistook them for Santa’s helpers. As expected, Alessia definitely brought the heat for the big night and fans can’t stop raving over her performance!

