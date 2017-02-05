Airbnb’s Super Bowl commercial made a poignant plea to Americans to reject the hatred that’s engulfed the country, stand together and accept each other. Their beautiful ad, #WeAccept, touted the program they’ve started to help people of all backgrounds get temporary housing when they need it. Tears!

Super Bowl commercials are often the most talked about part of the big game, and we’re certain that Airbnb’s fantastic spot during the February 5 game will open up a lasting conversation. Their short, simple, and sweet ad showed the beautiful faces of Americans of different races, genders, and creeds, as this message flashed in front of them: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

Is someone cutting onions in here? There’s never been a better time for this important message, and airing it during the Super Bowl is the ultimate way to get it heard by millions. When President Donald Trump, 70, signed his executive order instituting a temporary travel ban on seven Muslim-majority nations, Airbnb was one of the companies that immediately spoke out against the dehumanizing issue.

The company promised that they would provide free housing to any travelers or refugees stranded at airports by the sudden travel ban, a beautiful gesture especially for those forced to stay at airports that were nowhere near their destinations. Their Super Bowl ad was promoting their new initiative, #WeAccept. They are aiming to provide short term housing over the next five years for 100,000 people in need, especially during emergencies. They are also hoping to donate $4 million over four years to the International Rescue Committee. Amazing!

