84 Lumber: Banned Super Bowl Ad Criticizing Donald Trump’s Border Wall Airs

Well, isn’t this a surprise? 84 Lumber’s Super Bowl ad was once rejected because of its controversial portrayal of Donald Trump’s planned Mexican border wall. Yet, a version featuring the plight of a Mexican family hit the airwaves during the big game!

Fox, the channel airing Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5, initially rejected 84 Lumber’s ad for being too political, according to Creativity-Online. So, a revised version was aired during the second half of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, showing a Mexican woman and her daughter pack their belongings for a new trip.

The two cross fields, streams, railroads and even ride of the back of the truck. The last imagine shows the two holding hands. “See the conclusion at Journey84.com,” the ad reads, directing viewers to see the uncut, uncensored version online. However, the traffic from so many people wanting to see the unedited ad actually crashed the website!

In the original ad, the mother and daughter appear to hit a version of an imposing border wall, clearly representative of what President Donald Trump, 70, has planned. “Ignoring the border wall and the conversation around immigration that’s taking place in the media and at every kitchen table in America just didn’t seem right,” said Rob Shapiro, the chief client officer at Brunner, the add agency that made the ad, told the Washington Post. “If everyone else is trying to avoid controversy, isn’t that the time when brands should take a stand for what they believe in?”

Considering even Lady Gaga, 30, was going to not mention Donald Trump by name during her halftime show, it seems that Fox wanted to keep football separate from politics. Still, when AIRB&B shuts down Trump’s “Muslim Ban” by saying that we all belong in this country and Gaga kicks off her halftime spectacular by singing “This Land Is Your Land,” it’s clear that sports and politics are one and the same.

What do you think about 84 Lumber’s ad, HollywoodLifers? Do you agree with a company making a political statement during the Super Bowl? Do you think they should keep politics and sports separate?