Alessia Cara: 5 Things To Know About The Canadian Singer Making ‘SNL’ Debut Tonight

Alessia Cara is quickly rising to stardom as more and more people are exposed to her amazing voice. Find out everything you need to know about the one of a kind Canadian singer taking to the ‘SNL’ stage for the first time on Feb. 4, right here!

1. Alessia Cara sang the epic anthem “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s Moana.

Alessia Cara, 20, really lucked out when she was approached to sing “How Far I’ll Go,” the theme to Disney’s Moana. Not only did she get to sing a song meant for a Disney princess (how many of us get to say we did that?), but one that was penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative genius behind the Broadway musical, Hamilton. Lucky, lucky girl.

2. She got her start producing acoustic covers on YouTube.

Alessia lists her influences as Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, Pink, Fergie, Drake and Ed Sheeran, and she has covered many of their songs on her YouTube channel. She also does excellent impersonations of artists like Lorde, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

3. Her fame is relatively new.

Alissa is best known for her hit song “Here,” the debut single from her debut album, Know-It-All, which dropped on Nov. 13, 2015. The song climbed its way to the top 5 in the United States and the top 20 in Canada. Whoa!

4. She’s already collaborated with some big names.

In April 2016, Coldplay announced that Alessia would be joining them as a supporting act during the European and North American legs of their A Head Full of Dreams Tour. What a way to start off your career!

5. She’s making her Saturday Night Live debut on Feb. 4.

Alissa will make her first appearance as a musical guest on SNL tonight when actress Kristen Stewart hosts. We can’t wait to see what is sure to be an epic performance!

