Tom Brady: Will He Retire If The Patriots Win Super Bowl 51? — The Truth

Tom Brady is set to take to the field this weekend for Super Bowl, and slay it, as usual. But now he’s past 40, does the athlete have plans to retire any time soon? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Don’t expect Tom Brady to hang up his football boots any time soon. The footballer may well be the wrong side of 40, but that doesn’t mean he has any plans to slow down in the near future. In fact, far from it! Gisele Bundchen‘s hunky quarterback other half believes he’s still got a whole load more touchdowns in him yet, and intends to DELIVER this weekend! Ooh, we can’t wait!

“Tom has no plans to retire anytime soon, even though he’s pushing it in age when it comes to being a professional footballer,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He feels he’s still got a lot left in him, which he plans to prove this weekend. When he finally does step down from the pats Tom hopes to segue into coaching full time and also wants to develop his career as a sports host. Gisele is fully supportive of Tom no matter what he decides to do, she’s his biggest fan! She and all the boys will be there in Houston cheering Tom on — she is so proud of him.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Gisele, 35, sent the 35-year-old football star a super sweet gift ahead of his big day Sunday. During a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Tom shared the gift he received from his loving wife and even explained the meaning behind it, which turns out to be the best advice he could ever receive.

“She gave me this [necklace] for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” Tom shared, as reported by Us Weekly. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.” Aw!

