T.I Laughing Off New Romance Rumors? See His Cryptic Tweet

Amid divorce rumors and budding romances, T.I is responding with all smiles — at least that’s what he said in his mysterious tweet, which showed an old picture of the rapper showing off his pearly whites. Let’s look into this!

T.I is laughing his way through the drama! After appearing on the NFL Network Media Party red carpet with a mystery woman on February 3, the rapper’s romantic life has been on full display. Among drama, T.I took to Twitter to share his reaction.

“Some sh*t you just have to laugh at #AwiseManOnceSaidNothing,” he wrote. Attached to the tweet was an old picture of T.I, smiling for the cameras. While he isn’t necessarily clapping back at the talk surround his relationships, he does seem to be responding by rising above the rumors.

T.I is currently in the midst of a very public, on again, off again divorce with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, and most recent reports claimed the two were working things out. However, the “Whatever You Like” rapper had a stunning woman on his arm at the pre-Super Bowl event, sparking rumors that things make not be okay on the home-front.

Still, sources told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that T.I truly is trying to patch things up with Tiny and work on their marriage. The father of seven reportedly sends Tiny sexy notes and nice alcohol to try to make amends.

“T.I. sent Tiny a bottle Crowne Royal with a note attached and wrote some of the same sh** Foxy said but was more T.I. and sexually graphic,” the insider said. “He ended his note saying that when his tour is all said and done he’s got major plans for her and that he’s gotta get home to her and fast! He has no doubt that will her in the mood and cheer her up.”

T.I may have to send Tiny a little more than alcohol and a note after showing up to an event with another woman!

