NFL Honors 2017: The Full List Of Winners

Just 24 hours from the Super Bowl, the NFL celebrated another year of teamwork, philanthropy, sportsmanship and talent at the 2017 NFL Honors ceremony. Find out the full list of winners from the evening!
Just one night before the 51st Super Bowl in Houston, TX, the greats of the NFL gathered to award a number of honors to deserving professional football players for their work in the 2016 season. Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan notably received Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player — to huge honors. On the other hand, the New England Patriots were noticeably snubbed from the evening. Yikes. Check out the full list of winners, plus seven new Hall Of Fame members!
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year: Dallas Cowboys
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Frank Gore, Indianapolis Colts
Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA: Dan Quinn, Falcons
Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Year: Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle Shanahan, Atlanta Falcons
AP Coach of the Year: Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
Courtyard’s “Greatness on the Road” Award: Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Old Spice: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017: LaDainian Tomlinson, Morten Andersen, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Terrell Davis, Kurt Warner
AP Comeback Player of the Year presented by McDonald’s: Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide: Eli Manning, New York Giants; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year: Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans’ one-handed catch against the Falcons
AP Most Valuable Player: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
